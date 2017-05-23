Leone

16 hrs ago Read more: Norwalk Citizen News

Driverless cars are miles closer to reaching Stamford after the state Senate voted in favor of a pilot program and task force that helps lay the groundwork for testing the developing technology in Connecticut. A bill sponsored by state Sen. Carlo Leone , D-Stamford, would allow four Connecticut municipalities to vie for inclusion in the pilot program.

