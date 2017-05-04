Jury awards $855k to worker in Bridgeport pizza shop fall case
Mauricio Boez , 52, fell down stairs at the business while delivering Coca-Cola products in 2010, according to the Connecticut Law Tribune , which first reported the story. The jury ruled that the pizza place was mostly responsible for the fall, due to problems with the steps and landing.
