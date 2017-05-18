In Photos: SCSU commencement celebrates class of 2017
Vincent Baumann of Milford holds up his degree as he graduates with the Southern Connecticut State University class of 2017 at the Webster Bank Arena in Bridgeport, Conn. on Friday May 19, 2017.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Connecticut Post.
Comments
Add your comments below
Bridgeport Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|A 1959 Alfa Romeo 1600 receives new upholstery ...
|Fri
|Samuels Furnace Man
|6
|Police obtain amateur video at scene of 15-year...
|Fri
|Negrotrocity
|3
|Do you spell it "jeez" or "geez" (May '10)
|May 18
|Jeezzzz
|38
|Elections Enforcement staff: No campaign cash f...
|May 18
|America Gentleman...
|1
|Bankruptcy Should Be A Last Resort For Struggli...
|May 18
|America Gentleman...
|1
|Bridgeport Man, 23, Admits Selling Heroin For M...
|May 18
|America Gentleman...
|2
|Bridgeport man pleads guilty to offering teen f...
|May 18
|America Gentleman...
|5
Find what you want!
Search Bridgeport Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC