Housatonic Community College holds Graduation Ceremony
Joanne Elizabeth Gorlo, of Stratford, waves to her husband Brian and the rest of her family as she enters in the procession for Housatonic Community College's Commencement 2017 at the Webster Bank Arena in Bridgeport, Conn., on Thursday May 25, 2017. With 612 graduates, this is the college's 3rd largest graduating class in its history.
