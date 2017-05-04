Former Sacred Heart Greenwich educator to be honored
Sister Joan Magnetti, former headmistress of the Convent of the Sacred Heart, will be honored this week for her contributions to Catholic education. Sister Joan Magnetti, former headmistress of the Convent of the Sacred Heart, will be honored this week for her contributions to Catholic education.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Connecticut Post.
Add your comments below
Bridgeport Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Hillary Just Figured Out That She Lost The Elec...
|8 hr
|lifeisshort
|8
|An exterior view of the former American Fabrics...
|11 hr
|America Gentleman...
|2
|A Chat With... Sgt. Bob Chaisson
|13 hr
|BPT
|4
|Chinese Restaurants (Feb '09)
|15 hr
|Jose
|14
|Jury awards $855k to worker in Bridgeport pizza...
|15 hr
|Jose
|2
|Man sentenced for 'senseless' Bridgeport murder
|15 hr
|Jose
|2
|PD: Parolee sold crack to undercover Stamford cop
|15 hr
|Jose
|2
Find what you want!
Search Bridgeport Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC