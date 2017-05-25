Father charged in April death of baby in Bridgeport
Derrick Siberon, of Highland Avenue in Bridgeport, is charged with first-degree manslaughter and risk of injury to a minor. The baby was taken from his parents' home on April 24, police said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Connecticut Post.
Comments
Add your comments below
Bridgeport Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bridgeport Gang Tast Force arrested two Tuesday...
|4 hr
|BPT
|1
|Victim Shot Multiple Times At Greene Homes In B...
|4 hr
|BPT
|1
|Bridgeport man allegedly assaulted his ex-girlf...
|4 hr
|BPT
|1
|Change considered for Harbor Yard ballpark
|4 hr
|BPT
|7
|A 1959 Alfa Romeo 1600 receives new upholstery ...
|6 hr
|Samuels Furnace Man
|8
|P.T. Barnum, Bridgeport mayor and inspiration
|14 hr
|Samuels Furnace Man
|6
|Bridgeport man charged in bar stabbing
|23 hr
|America Gentleman...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Bridgeport Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC