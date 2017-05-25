Father charged in April death of baby...

Father charged in April death of baby in Bridgeport

Derrick Siberon, of Highland Avenue in Bridgeport, is charged with first-degree manslaughter and risk of injury to a minor. The baby was taken from his parents' home on April 24, police said.

