Fairfield Police Arrest Two, Including Felon On Probation

Two women, including a felon on probation, were arrested on a string of charges Saturday after an officer pulled them over for a routine traffic stop on Commerce Drive, police said. Around 9:30 p.m., an officer stopped a car driven by Meghan Cooper, 23, of Midland Street, Bridgeport, because it had no front license plate and the rear plate was displayed on the rear dashboard, police said.

