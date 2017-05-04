Fairfield Dogwood Festival a traditional Mother's Day weekend

The 82nd annual Dogwood Festival will run on Fairfield's Greenfield Hill Friday, May 12, to Mother's Day Sunday, May 14. The 82nd annual Dogwood Festival will run on Fairfield's Greenfield Hill Friday, May 12, to Mother's Day Sunday, May 14. All around the country the beauty of spring is heralded with festivals celebrating the lovely pink or white blooms of the dogwood tree. In Connecticut, one site to explore is the Greenfield Hill section of Fairfield, where the tradition of planting dogwoods is said to be more than 200 years old.

