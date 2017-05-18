Expect A Roarin' Good Time At Annual ...

Expect A Roarin' Good Time At Annual Zoo Bash In Bridgeport

Animal lovers - and those who fancy wine, beer and a little nosh - will converge on Beardsley Zoo June 3 for the annual Wild Wine, Beer and Food Safari. The benefit, which takes place from 6 to 9 p.m., features tasty treats from a slew of local eateries, an 80-item silent auction and live tunes by the Fake ID Band on stage at the Peacock Pavilion.

