Expect A Roarin' Good Time At Annual Zoo Bash In Bridgeport
Animal lovers - and those who fancy wine, beer and a little nosh - will converge on Beardsley Zoo June 3 for the annual Wild Wine, Beer and Food Safari. The benefit, which takes place from 6 to 9 p.m., features tasty treats from a slew of local eateries, an 80-item silent auction and live tunes by the Fake ID Band on stage at the Peacock Pavilion.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Greenwich Daily Voice.
Add your comments below
Bridgeport Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bridgeport man pleads guilty to offering teen f...
|37 min
|Samuels Furnace Man
|6
|A 1959 Alfa Romeo 1600 receives new upholstery ...
|May 19
|Samuels Furnace Man
|6
|Police obtain amateur video at scene of 15-year...
|May 19
|Negrotrocity
|3
|Do you spell it "jeez" or "geez" (May '10)
|May 18
|Jeezzzz
|38
|Elections Enforcement staff: No campaign cash f...
|May 18
|America Gentleman...
|1
|Bankruptcy Should Be A Last Resort For Struggli...
|May 18
|America Gentleman...
|1
|Bridgeport Man, 23, Admits Selling Heroin For M...
|May 18
|America Gentleman...
|2
Find what you want!
Search Bridgeport Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC