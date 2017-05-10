Ex-Bridgeport Man, 52, Gets Prison Time For Trafficking Ecstasy
A Bridgeport man was sentenced to 20 months in prison on Friday for trafficking ecstasy, according to U.S. Attorney for the District of Connecticut Deirdre M. Daly. Collin Fletcher, 52, worked with Philip Stewart to sell ecstasy in New York and Connecticut.
