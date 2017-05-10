Ex-Bridgeport Man, 52, Gets Prison Ti...

Ex-Bridgeport Man, 52, Gets Prison Time For Trafficking Ecstasy

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: The Westport Daily Voice

A Bridgeport man was sentenced to 20 months in prison on Friday for trafficking ecstasy, according to U.S. Attorney for the District of Connecticut Deirdre M. Daly. Collin Fletcher, 52, worked with Philip Stewart to sell ecstasy in New York and Connecticut.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Westport Daily Voice.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Bridgeport Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News With Mayor Joe Ganim at the controls, demolitio... 2 hr BPT 2
News Bridgeport man pleads guilty to offering teen f... 2 hr BPT 2
Poll Do you spell it "jeez" or "geez" (May '10) 2 hr CuteKitty 37
News 1 dead, two police officers injured in Bridgepo... 2 hr BPT 8
News Watergate redux for Weicker after Comey firing 18 hr America Gentleman... 3
News Malloy confidants spar over competing casino pr... 18 hr America Gentleman... 3
Hillary Just Figured Out That She Lost The Elec... 23 hr lifeisshort 10
See all Bridgeport Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Bridgeport Forum Now

Bridgeport Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Bridgeport Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Health Care
  5. Mexico
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Syria
  3. Ebola
  4. Supreme Court
  5. South Korea
 

Bridgeport, CT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,883 • Total comments across all topics: 280,987,858

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC