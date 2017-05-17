Elections Enforcement staff: No campaign cash for Ganim
Staff for Connecticut's elections watchdog stand behind a law barring Mayor Joe Ganim from obtaining a state campaign grant should he run for governor. Ganim was convicted of public corruption in 2003 during his first stint running Bridgeport.
