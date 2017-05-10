Driver charged in hit-and-run that ki...

Driver charged in hit-and-run that killed 90-year-old man

There are 1 comment on the News12.com story from 22 hrs ago, titled Driver charged in hit-and-run that killed 90-year-old man. In it, News12.com reports that:

A 90-year-old man was killed in a hit-and-run crash in Bridgeport Friday, and police have accused the alleged driver of being under the influence behind the wheel. It happened at the intersection of Boston and Mill Hill Avenues shortly before 4 p.m. David Hadden, who had just celebrated his 90-year-old birthday, was struck by a speeding car as he attmped to cross the street.

BPT

Stratford, CT

#1 8 min ago
Awful...90 year old guy walking around on his birthday....shows he wasn't in bad shape....
My condolences to his family
