Diocese of Bridgeport's Catholic Center in Bridgeport.

The City Council on Monday blocked the proposed move of the Classical Studies Academy magnet school to the Catholic Center on Jewett Avenue in the North End. "No comment tonight," said Public Schools Superintendent Aresta Johnson following the 14-6 vote rejecting the purchase of the Catholic Center property from the Diocese of Bridgeport and a feasibility study/design work.

