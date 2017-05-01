Derby teens speak out against father's looming deportation
Supporters of a Derby immigrant ordered to be deported this week have released a video with interviews of his friends and family. Louis Barrios , who has lived in the U.S. without legal permission since 1992, received regular reprieve from Immigration and Customs Enforcement officials until earlier this year.
