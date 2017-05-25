Dad Charged In Death Of 10-Month-Old Son In Bridgeport
The father of a 10-month-old Bridgeport boy who died of head injuries last month was arrested and charged with first-degree manslaughter, the Connecticut Post said. BRIDGEPORT, Conn.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Wilton Daily Voice.
Comments
Add your comments below
Bridgeport Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Victim Shot Multiple Times At Greene Homes In B...
|6 hr
|Samuels Furnace Man
|2
|Change considered for Harbor Yard ballpark
|6 hr
|Samuels Furnace Man
|8
|Shelton baseball coach Marocco dies (Apr '08)
|6 hr
|This Phartzz
|42
|Bridgeport Gang Tast Force arrested two Tuesday...
|22 hr
|BPT
|1
|Bridgeport man allegedly assaulted his ex-girlf...
|22 hr
|BPT
|1
|A 1959 Alfa Romeo 1600 receives new upholstery ...
|Thu
|Samuels Furnace Man
|8
|P.T. Barnum, Bridgeport mayor and inspiration
|Thu
|Samuels Furnace Man
|6
Find what you want!
Search Bridgeport Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC