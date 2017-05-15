Cousin Of Connecticut Teen Shot By Po...

Cousin Of Connecticut Teen Shot By Police Accuses Them Of Murder

The cousin of a 15-year-old fatally shot by a Bridgeport, Connecticut, police officer last week is challenging authorities' claims that Jayson Negron struck an officer while driving a stolen car. A bystander's video has surfaced that allegedly shows the moments after the officer shot Negron in the stomach on May 9. Negron's cousin, Giovanni Rivera, has said the footage supports his claims that police lied to the family about the altercation.

