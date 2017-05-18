Cop involved in fatal shooting is sued over previous incident
James Boulay, 30, who was sworn in as a police officer in the city in September after serving in the military, was the officer who fatally shot 15-year-old Jayson Negron on May 9. James Boulay, 30, who was sworn in as a police officer in the city in September after serving in the military, was the officer who fatally shot 15-year-old Jayson Negron on May 9. Jayson Negron, 15, a passenger in an alleged stolen vehicle, was shot and killed last week by rookie Bridgeport Police Officer James Boulay. Jayson Negron, 15, a passenger in an alleged stolen vehicle, was shot and killed last week by rookie Bridgeport Police Officer James Boulay.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Connecticut Post.
Add your comments below
Bridgeport Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Police obtain amateur video at scene of 15-year...
|1 hr
|Negrotrocity
|3
|Do you spell it "jeez" or "geez" (May '10)
|15 hr
|Jeezzzz
|38
|Elections Enforcement staff: No campaign cash f...
|17 hr
|America Gentleman...
|1
|Bankruptcy Should Be A Last Resort For Struggli...
|17 hr
|America Gentleman...
|1
|Bridgeport Man, 23, Admits Selling Heroin For M...
|17 hr
|America Gentleman...
|2
|Bridgeport man pleads guilty to offering teen f...
|18 hr
|America Gentleman...
|5
|A 1959 Alfa Romeo 1600 receives new upholstery ...
|18 hr
|America Gentleman...
|5
Find what you want!
Search Bridgeport Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC