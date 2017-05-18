Cop involved in fatal shooting is sue...

Cop involved in fatal shooting is sued over previous incident

18 hrs ago

James Boulay, 30, who was sworn in as a police officer in the city in September after serving in the military, was the officer who fatally shot 15-year-old Jayson Negron on May 9. James Boulay, 30, who was sworn in as a police officer in the city in September after serving in the military, was the officer who fatally shot 15-year-old Jayson Negron on May 9. Jayson Negron, 15, a passenger in an alleged stolen vehicle, was shot and killed last week by rookie Bridgeport Police Officer James Boulay. Jayson Negron, 15, a passenger in an alleged stolen vehicle, was shot and killed last week by rookie Bridgeport Police Officer James Boulay.

