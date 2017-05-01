Connecticut senators want more rail funding
BRIDGEPORT, Conn. - Connecticut's U.S senators are calling for increased funding for rail investment along the Northeast Corridor, citing 7 million jobs along the line and $50 billion in annual contributions to the nation's economy.
