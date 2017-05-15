City breaks ground on dock master's building at Steel Point site in Bridgeport.
There are 2 comments on the Greenwich Citizen story from 8 hrs ago, titled City breaks ground on dock master's building at Steel Point site in Bridgeport.. In it, Greenwich Citizen reports that:
Mayor Joe Ganim is joined by developer Robert Christoph, Jr., Executive Vice President of Bridgeport Landing Development, as they look over the new bulkhead where the Steelpointe Harbor borders Bridgeport Harbor, in Bridgeport, Conn. May 15, 2017.
#1 5 hrs ago
That is good news.
#2 4 hrs ago
Now you're talking. ....This could work. .like port Jefferson
