Case Continued For Fairfield Daycare Owner Charged In Shelton Baby's Death
The owner of an unlicensed daycare in Fairfield who was charged with manslaughter last year in connection with the death of a 4-month-old Shelton boy was granted a continuance in her case this week to allow her lawyers to consult with medical experts, according to the Connecticut Post. Carol Cardillo, 53, is facing charges of second-degree manslaughter, reckless endangerment and risk of injury to a minor after police say she gave Benadryl to the Shelton boy in March 2016.
