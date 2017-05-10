Case Continued For Fairfield Daycare ...

Case Continued For Fairfield Daycare Owner Charged In Shelton Baby's Death

13 hrs ago Read more: The Fairfield Daily Voice

The owner of an unlicensed daycare in Fairfield who was charged with manslaughter last year in connection with the death of a 4-month-old Shelton boy was granted a continuance in her case this week to allow her lawyers to consult with medical experts, according to the Connecticut Post. Carol Cardillo, 53, is facing charges of second-degree manslaughter, reckless endangerment and risk of injury to a minor after police say she gave Benadryl to the Shelton boy in March 2016.

