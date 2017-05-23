Carfax: SUV Involved In Fatal Police Shooting Of Bridgeport Teen Was Stolen
The Fairfield Daily Voice reports that:
A Carfax report says that the car at the center of the officer-involved fatal shooting of a Bridgeport teenager had been reported stolen, according to the Connecticut Post. Jayson Negron, 15, who was at the wheel of the 2012 Subaru Forester, was shot to death and his passenger, 21-year-old Julian Fyffe, was wounded on May 9 during what Bridgeport police called a stolen car investigation.
Read more at The Fairfield Daily Voice.
|
#1 30 min ago
So that rumor is done
|
