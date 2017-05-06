BWW Review: in the Heights at Downtown Cabaret Theatre
On Cinco de Mayo, I had the pleasure of seeing an excellent performance of IN THE HEIGHTS at the Downtown Cabaret Theatre in Bridgeport, CT. Set in Washington Heights in New York City, in a predominantly Latino community, this show delivers the right blend of drama, action, and comedy, enhanced by high quality dancing, singing, and acting, with music and dialogue delivered with the ideal combination of Spanish to create believability, and English so audience members who only speak English can clearly follow the story, while remaining intrigued and entertained.
