Bridgeport would get pension break

Bridgeport taxpayers would save $70 million over the next 26 years, under legislation that would lower the city's interest costs for $83 million in unfunded pension liabilities. Rep. Steve Stafstrom , D-Bridgeport, said that many of the state's larger cities - as well as state government itself - are dealing with large, unfunded pension obligations that date back decades.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Greenwich Citizen.