Bridgeport Woman Charged In Hit-And-Run Crash; 80-Year-Old Man Killed
A 39-year-old Bridgeport woman was arrested in a hit-and-run accident Friday that killed an 80-year-old man, according to the Connecticut Post. David Haddon of Bridgeport, who was crossing Boston Avenue at Mill Hill Avenue when he was struck by a car, died later of his injuries, the Post said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Greenwich Daily Voice.
Add your comments below
Bridgeport Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Calls for cop cams after Bridgeport teen shot
|5 hr
|Mindless Malloy
|3
|Conservation takes priority in planning for fut...
|21 hr
|America Gentleman...
|1
|"Open carry" bill shot down
|21 hr
|lifeisshort
|72
|Bridgeport Matriarch, 103, 'Iconic' Volunteer H...
|Sun
|BPT
|1
|1 dead, two police officers injured in Bridgepo...
|Sat
|Grape Soda
|9
|Ex-Bridgeport Man, 52, Gets Prison Time For Tra...
|Sat
|America Gentleman...
|1
|With Mayor Joe Ganim at the controls, demolitio...
|Sat
|BPT
|2
Find what you want!
Search Bridgeport Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC