Bridgeport Woman Charged In Hit-And-Run Crash; 80-Year-Old Man Killed

A 39-year-old Bridgeport woman was arrested in a hit-and-run accident Friday that killed an 80-year-old man, according to the Connecticut Post. David Haddon of Bridgeport, who was crossing Boston Avenue at Mill Hill Avenue when he was struck by a car, died later of his injuries, the Post said.

