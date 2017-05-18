Bridgeport program head sets second-chance example
Louis Reed is the new head of Mayor Ganim's second chance office, helping ex-felons upon their release as they return to Bridgeport, seen here April 5, 2017. Louis Reed is the new head of Mayor Ganim's second chance office, helping ex-felons upon their release as they return to Bridgeport, seen here April 5, 2017.
Start the conversation, or Read more at New Canaan News-Review.
Add your comments below
Bridgeport Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|A 1959 Alfa Romeo 1600 receives new upholstery ...
|1 hr
|Samuels Furnace Man
|6
|Police obtain amateur video at scene of 15-year...
|6 hr
|Negrotrocity
|3
|Do you spell it "jeez" or "geez" (May '10)
|19 hr
|Jeezzzz
|38
|Elections Enforcement staff: No campaign cash f...
|21 hr
|America Gentleman...
|1
|Bankruptcy Should Be A Last Resort For Struggli...
|22 hr
|America Gentleman...
|1
|Bridgeport Man, 23, Admits Selling Heroin For M...
|22 hr
|America Gentleman...
|2
|Bridgeport man pleads guilty to offering teen f...
|22 hr
|America Gentleman...
|5
Find what you want!
Search Bridgeport Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC