Bridgeport police investigating overnight homicide
According to police, they were notified about a person on the ground in at 9:23 p.m. They say a citizen found the unidentified male body on the ground at Railroad and Wordin Avenue, near Went Field Park . They say the man suffered from a gunshot wound.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WTNH.
Comments
Add your comments below
Bridgeport Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Shelton baseball coach Marocco dies (Apr '08)
|1 hr
|Josh Bednarsky
|41
|Bridgeport Gang Tast Force arrested two Tuesday...
|13 hr
|BPT
|1
|Victim Shot Multiple Times At Greene Homes In B...
|13 hr
|BPT
|1
|Bridgeport man allegedly assaulted his ex-girlf...
|13 hr
|BPT
|1
|Change considered for Harbor Yard ballpark
|13 hr
|BPT
|7
|A 1959 Alfa Romeo 1600 receives new upholstery ...
|15 hr
|Samuels Furnace Man
|8
|P.T. Barnum, Bridgeport mayor and inspiration
|23 hr
|Samuels Furnace Man
|6
Find what you want!
Search Bridgeport Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC