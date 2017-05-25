Bridgeport police investigating overn...

Bridgeport police investigating overnight homicide

Read more: WTNH

According to police, they were notified about a person on the ground in at 9:23 p.m. They say a citizen found the unidentified male body on the ground at Railroad and Wordin Avenue, near Went Field Park . They say the man suffered from a gunshot wound.

