Bridgeport Police Identify 22-Year-Old Man Shot To Death

Bridgeport police identified the man killed in a shooting late Tuesday as 22-year-old Kyree Kennedy, who was found dead in his car in the middle of the road, according to the Connecticut Post. Officers responded to a report of shots fired at about 11:30 p.m. and found Kennedy unresponsive in his car on Read Street near Beatrice Street, according to the Post.

