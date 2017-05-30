Bridgeport mosque opens in former church

Milhaan Qudri, 4, of Stamford sits in between a row of people gathered at the new Bridgeport Islamic Community Center for Friday prayers at the former United Congregational Church in Bridgeport, Conn., on Friday May 26, 2017. less Milhaan Qudri, 4, of Stamford sits in between a row of people gathered at the new Bridgeport Islamic Community Center for Friday prayers at the former United Congregational Church in Bridgeport, Conn., on ... more The new Bridgeport Islamic Community Center holds Friday prayers for the first time today at the former United Congregational Church in Bridgeport, Conn., on Friday May 26, 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Connecticut Post.