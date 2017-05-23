Bridgeport Man's Jewish Farm Doc To Air On CT Public Television
The fascinating story of how refugees from the pogroms of Russian and Holocaust survivors figured into the state's farming history are part of one Bridgeport filmmaker's latest work to be aired on CPTV this month. Borres, the recently named president of the Bridgeport Chamber of Commerce, worked on the film with Executive Producer Jerry Fischer from New London.
