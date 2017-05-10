Bridgeport man pleads guilty to offer...

Bridgeport man pleads guilty to offering teen for sex

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Connecticut Post

On Friday the king whose driver's license reads Darryl Morris pleaded guilty to a federal sex trafficking charge before U.S. District Judge Jeffrey A. Meyer . Morris faces anywhere from a mandatory 10 years in prison to a maximum of life when he is sentenced Sept.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Connecticut Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Bridgeport Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Hillary Just Figured Out That She Lost The Elec... 2 hr lifeisshort 10
News Watergate redux for Weicker after Comey firing 6 hr Gavone 2
News 1 dead, two police officers injured in Bridgepo... 13 hr Samuels Furnace Man 7
News Malloy confidants spar over competing casino pr... Thu BPT 2
News Sorrow and demands at rally for teen shot by po... Thu America Gentleman... 2
News PD: Parolee sold crack to undercover Stamford cop Wed BPT 3
News Bpt man pleads guilty to sex trafficking charge... May 10 BPT 2
See all Bridgeport Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Bridgeport Forum Now

Bridgeport Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Bridgeport Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. Syria
  5. Iran
  1. Mexico
  2. Pope Francis
  3. South Korea
  4. Wall Street
  5. Ebola
 

Bridgeport, CT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,807 • Total comments across all topics: 280,966,629

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC