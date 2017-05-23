Bridgeport Man Pleads Guilty To Drug Charge In Fatal OD Of Stratford Woman

A 39-year-old Bridgeport man is facing up to 20 years in federal prison in the overdose death of a woman in Stratford after pleading guilty Wednesday, prosecutors said. Ramon "Blade" Killings waived his right to be indicted and pleaded guilty in Hartford federal court to one count of distribution of heroin, said U.S. Attorney for Connecticut Deirdre M. Daly.

