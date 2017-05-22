Bridgeport man charged in bar stabbing
A Bridgeport man was picked up on a warrant early this morning charging him with allegedly stabbing another man inside a Bedford Street bar nearly a year ago. Taquan McCrae , 22, of Lombard Court, was found in Bridgeport and transported back to Stamford where he was booked in the police jail at 2:15 a.m. Tuesday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Connecticut Post.
Add your comments below
Bridgeport Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|P.T. Barnum, Bridgeport mayor and inspiration
|5 hr
|Samuels Furnace Man
|3
|Change considered for Harbor Yard ballpark
|19 hr
|America Gentleman...
|1
|Bridgeport man accused of assaulting police off...
|19 hr
|America Gentleman...
|1
|Bridgeport man pleads guilty to offering teen f...
|20 hr
|Gavone
|7
|Little Feat performs with the Midnight Ramble H...
|Mon
|BPT
|1
|A 1959 Alfa Romeo 1600 receives new upholstery ...
|May 19
|Samuels Furnace Man
|6
|Police obtain amateur video at scene of 15-year...
|May 19
|Negrotrocity
|3
Find what you want!
Search Bridgeport Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC