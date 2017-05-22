Bridgeport man charged in bar stabbing

Bridgeport man charged in bar stabbing

1 hr ago Read more: Connecticut Post

A Bridgeport man was picked up on a warrant early this morning charging him with allegedly stabbing another man inside a Bedford Street bar nearly a year ago. Taquan McCrae , 22, of Lombard Court, was found in Bridgeport and transported back to Stamford where he was booked in the police jail at 2:15 a.m. Tuesday.

