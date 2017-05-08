Bridgeport man charged in $21,000 une...

Bridgeport man charged in $21,000 unemployment fraud

Read more: Connecticut Post

A Bridgeport man has been arrested for allegedly collecting nearly $21,000 in unemployment benefits by under reporting his income. Sean O. Northrop , 49, of Putnam Street, is accused of under-reporting his wages from working at the YWCA of Greenwich to fraudulently collect approximately $20,968 in unemployment benefits from May 2010 through June 2013.

Bridgeport, CT

