Bridgeport man charged in $21,000 unemployment fraud
A Bridgeport man has been arrested for allegedly collecting nearly $21,000 in unemployment benefits by under reporting his income. Sean O. Northrop , 49, of Putnam Street, is accused of under-reporting his wages from working at the YWCA of Greenwich to fraudulently collect approximately $20,968 in unemployment benefits from May 2010 through June 2013.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Connecticut Post.
Add your comments below
Bridgeport Discussions
Find what you want!
Search Bridgeport Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC