Bridgeport Man Busted On 103 Counts O...

Bridgeport Man Busted On 103 Counts Of Anti-Trump Vandalism At UConn

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: The Fairfield Daily Voice

A 21-year-old former UConn student from Bridgeport has been arrested in connection with over 100 acts of vandalism, many of them anti-President Donald Trump, on the Storrs campus, according to the Journal Inquirer. Eric Cruz-Lopez was arrested May 7 by UConn police and charged with 103 counts of third-degree criminal mischief, a misdemeanor, according to the Journal Inquirer.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Fairfield Daily Voice.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Bridgeport Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News A 1959 Alfa Romeo 1600 receives new upholstery ... Fri Samuels Furnace Man 6
News Police obtain amateur video at scene of 15-year... Fri Negrotrocity 3
Poll Do you spell it "jeez" or "geez" (May '10) May 18 Jeezzzz 38
News Elections Enforcement staff: No campaign cash f... May 18 America Gentleman... 1
News Bankruptcy Should Be A Last Resort For Struggli... May 18 America Gentleman... 1
News Bridgeport Man, 23, Admits Selling Heroin For M... May 18 America Gentleman... 2
News Bridgeport man pleads guilty to offering teen f... May 18 America Gentleman... 5
See all Bridgeport Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Bridgeport Forum Now

Bridgeport Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Bridgeport Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. North Korea
  4. Health Care
  5. Iran
  1. Mexico
  2. Saudi Arabia
  3. China
  4. Microsoft
  5. Afghanistan
 

Bridgeport, CT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,284 • Total comments across all topics: 281,157,477

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC