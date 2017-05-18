Bridgeport Man Busted On 103 Counts Of Anti-Trump Vandalism At UConn

A 21-year-old former UConn student from Bridgeport has been arrested in connection with over 100 acts of vandalism, many of them anti-President Donald Trump, on the Storrs campus, according to the Journal Inquirer. Eric Cruz-Lopez was arrested May 7 by UConn police and charged with 103 counts of third-degree criminal mischief, a misdemeanor, according to the Journal Inquirer.

