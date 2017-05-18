Bridgeport Man Busted On 103 Counts Of Anti-Trump Vandalism At UConn
A 21-year-old former UConn student from Bridgeport has been arrested in connection with over 100 acts of vandalism, many of them anti-President Donald Trump, on the Storrs campus, according to the Journal Inquirer. Eric Cruz-Lopez was arrested May 7 by UConn police and charged with 103 counts of third-degree criminal mischief, a misdemeanor, according to the Journal Inquirer.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Fairfield Daily Voice.
Add your comments below
Bridgeport Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|A 1959 Alfa Romeo 1600 receives new upholstery ...
|Fri
|Samuels Furnace Man
|6
|Police obtain amateur video at scene of 15-year...
|Fri
|Negrotrocity
|3
|Do you spell it "jeez" or "geez" (May '10)
|May 18
|Jeezzzz
|38
|Elections Enforcement staff: No campaign cash f...
|May 18
|America Gentleman...
|1
|Bankruptcy Should Be A Last Resort For Struggli...
|May 18
|America Gentleman...
|1
|Bridgeport Man, 23, Admits Selling Heroin For M...
|May 18
|America Gentleman...
|2
|Bridgeport man pleads guilty to offering teen f...
|May 18
|America Gentleman...
|5
Find what you want!
Search Bridgeport Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC