Bridgeport man arrested on multiple assault warrants
A Bridgeport man was arrested on four warrants for alleged assaults in 2014 and 2015, including one in which he reportedly struck a child at a children's party facility. Officers observed the man, identified as Carlos Cordero , Monday morning on Van Zant Street and took him into custody on the outstanding warrants.
