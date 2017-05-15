Bridgeport man arrested on multiple a...

Bridgeport man arrested on multiple assault warrants

A Bridgeport man was arrested on four warrants for alleged assaults in 2014 and 2015, including one in which he reportedly struck a child at a children's party facility. Officers observed the man, identified as Carlos Cordero , Monday morning on Van Zant Street and took him into custody on the outstanding warrants.

