Bridgeport Man Arrested In Disturbance at Fairfield Beer Fest

A Bridgeport man was arrested Sunday after he caused a disturbance at a Post Road restaurant's beer fest, ducked into another restaurant for no apparent reason and then refused police commands outside, police said. Lawrence Kendricks, 27, of Capital Avenue, was charged with interfering with an officer and breach of peace around 5:15 p.m., police said.

