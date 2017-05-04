Bridgeport man arrested after fleeing Trumbull police
A Bridgeport man was arrested Friday after crashing his car on Old Town Road and fleeing on foot, police said. Latrell Eppes , 22, of Sylvan Avenue, was located by officers on Lakeside Drive and attempted to escape.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Connecticut Post.
Comments
Add your comments below
Bridgeport Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|A Chat With... Sgt. Bob Chaisson
|16 min
|BPT
|4
|Chinese Restaurants (Feb '09)
|1 hr
|Jose
|14
|Jury awards $855k to worker in Bridgeport pizza...
|1 hr
|Jose
|2
|Man sentenced for 'senseless' Bridgeport murder
|1 hr
|Jose
|2
|PD: Parolee sold crack to undercover Stamford cop
|1 hr
|Jose
|2
|Police: Milford woman steals girlfrienda s car,...
|2 hr
|Jose
|2
|Schools worker charged in thefts (May '08)
|2 hr
|Jose
|239
Find what you want!
Search Bridgeport Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC