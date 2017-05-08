Bridgeport man allegedly stole cash while working at grocery...
There are 1 comment on the Westport News story from 11 hrs ago, titled Bridgeport man allegedly stole cash while working at grocery.... In it, Westport News reports that:
Police said Joshua Hopkins was caught on camera May 1 stealing a bill from a cash register while working at Stop & Shop, 1790 Post Road East in Westport. Officers were called at 8 p.m. that night, but the store manager alleged Hopkins had also stolen a total of $200 in cash on April 22 and 26, according to police.
#1 7 hrs ago
Give him serious jail time.
