Bridgeport man allegedly assaulted his ex-girlfriend

Elvi Castaneda , 32, of Main Street, Bridgeport, was charged with third-degree assault and breach of peace following an incident May 20 with an ex-girlfriend. Police said Castaneda was waiting at his ex-girlfriend's house in Fairfield when she arrived home shortly after midnight.

