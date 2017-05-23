Bridgeport man allegedly assaulted his ex-girlfriend
Elvi Castaneda , 32, of Main Street, Bridgeport, was charged with third-degree assault and breach of peace following an incident May 20 with an ex-girlfriend. Police said Castaneda was waiting at his ex-girlfriend's house in Fairfield when she arrived home shortly after midnight.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Fairfield Citizen-News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Bridgeport Discussions
Find what you want!
Search Bridgeport Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC