Bridgeport man accused of stealing from his employer

A Bridgeport man is facing larceny charges after he was allegedly caught stealing money from the cash register from the Stop & Shop where he was employed, police said. Westport police were contacted by the grocery chain on May 1 concerning an employee - 24-year-old Joshua Hopkins - they believed might be stealing.

