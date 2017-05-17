Bridgeport Man, 23, Admits Selling He...

Bridgeport Man, 23, Admits Selling Heroin For Months To Overdose Victim

16 hrs ago Read more: The Fairfield Daily Voice

A 23-year-old Bridgeport man faces up to 20 years in prison after pleading guilty Wednesday to selling heroin for months to a Milford man who died of an overdose, prosecutors said. On Oct. 27, police and emergency medical personnel found a 37-year-old male found slumped over in the downstairs living area of a Milford home, prosecutors said.

