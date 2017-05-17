Bridgeport Man, 23, Admits Selling Heroin For Months To Overdose Victim
A 23-year-old Bridgeport man faces up to 20 years in prison after pleading guilty Wednesday to selling heroin for months to a Milford man who died of an overdose, prosecutors said. On Oct. 27, police and emergency medical personnel found a 37-year-old male found slumped over in the downstairs living area of a Milford home, prosecutors said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Fairfield Daily Voice.
Add your comments below
Bridgeport Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|A 1959 Alfa Romeo 1600 receives new upholstery ...
|3 hr
|Samuels Furnace Man
|4
|Bridgeport man pleads guilty to offering teen f...
|5 hr
|thegenuinephyllis
|4
|Flank steak satisfies young, old (Sep '09)
|19 hr
|Carnivore
|6
|Bridgeport "welcoming" to immigrants, but no "s...
|Tue
|BPT
|1
|Students tour religious sites, talk of tolerance
|Tue
|BPT
|1
|Police obtain amateur video at scene of 15-year...
|Tue
|BPT
|1
|Ex-Bridgeport Man, 52, Gets Prison Time For Tra...
|Tue
|Samuels Furnace Man
|2
Find what you want!
Search Bridgeport Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC