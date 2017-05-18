Bridgeport: - Little Liberia' project...

Bridgeport: - Little Liberia' project fundraiser and talk...

A tour of the Little Liberia houses in Bridgeport, Conn. Feb. 12th, 2010. On Friday, May 19, 2017, Keith W. Stokes, vice president of the 1696 Heritage Group, and a descendant of Bridgeport's pre-Civil War era African-American community, Little Liberia, will discuss "Legacies of Slavery & Freedom: A Family Journey through the Atlantic World," at 6 p.m. in the Burt Chernow Galleries at Housatonic Community College.

