Bridgeport Hopes For Peace, Braces For Protest After Officer Shoots Teen
Community leaders pleaded for peaceful vigils, while police prepared for possible protests Wednesday afternoon, a day after an officer with one year on the force fatally shot a teenager who police said was driving a stolen vehicle. Imam Lyle Hassan Jones, speaking for "a community somewhat outraged," called for Bridgeport to come together and let State Police investigate the actions of the police officers involved as well as the teen and his wounded passenger, identified as 21-year-old Julian Fyffe.
