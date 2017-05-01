Bridgeport expansion to better serve car enthusiasts
John Buonanno, owner of Black Horse Garage, and his dog Chocolate pose inside the newly expanded warehouse they've opened for classic and antique car storage in Bridgeport, Conn., on Thursday Apr. 27, 2017. Black Horse Garage is a premier restoration and storage facility for the finest classic and modern automobiles.
