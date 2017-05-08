Bridgeport diocese sued over bullying...

Bridgeport diocese sued over bullying complaint

Next Story Prev Story
7 min ago Read more: Connecticut Post

The parents of a former 9-year-old student at St. Joseph School in Shelton said their son was so traumatized by bullying at the school he walked out of the school. The parents have filed suit in Superior Court here against the Roman Catholic Diocese of Bridgeport, which operates the school.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Connecticut Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Bridgeport Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Bridgeport man allegedly stole cash while worki... 11 hr America Gentleman... 1
News Blitzes, hot spots aim to ticket distracted dri... 11 hr America Gentleman... 2
News Williams Professors Wins Award for Short Story 11 hr America Gentleman... 2
Hillary Just Figured Out That She Lost The Elec... Sun lifeisshort 8
News An exterior view of the former American Fabrics... Sun America Gentleman... 2
News A Chat With... Sgt. Bob Chaisson Sun BPT 4
Chinese Restaurants (Feb '09) Sun Jose 14
See all Bridgeport Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Bridgeport Forum Now

Bridgeport Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Bridgeport Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. South Korea
  5. Syria
  1. Mexico
  2. Gunman
  3. Egypt
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Iran
 

Bridgeport, CT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,340 • Total comments across all topics: 280,884,809

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC