Bridgeport councilwoman seeks protective order
Councilwoman Rev. Mary McBride-Lee is heading to Superior Court over what she called Cecil Young 's "fixation" with her.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Connecticut Post.
Comments
Add your comments below
Bridgeport Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Change considered for Harbor Yard ballpark
|5 hr
|America Gentleman...
|1
|P.T. Barnum, Bridgeport mayor and inspiration
|6 hr
|America Gentleman...
|1
|Bridgeport man accused of assaulting police off...
|6 hr
|America Gentleman...
|1
|Bridgeport man pleads guilty to offering teen f...
|6 hr
|Gavone
|7
|Little Feat performs with the Midnight Ramble H...
|13 hr
|BPT
|1
|A 1959 Alfa Romeo 1600 receives new upholstery ...
|May 19
|Samuels Furnace Man
|6
|Police obtain amateur video at scene of 15-year...
|May 19
|Negrotrocity
|3
Find what you want!
Search Bridgeport Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC