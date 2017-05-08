Bpt man pleads guilty to sex traffick...

Bpt man pleads guilty to sex trafficking charge in federal court

Jason Prawl of Bridgeport pleaded guilty in Hartford federal court Tuesday to a human sex trafficking charge involving a 17-year-old.

