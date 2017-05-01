Blasting near Merritt Parkway to stop traffic
Blasting near an 82-year old railroad bridge is needed for work on the 16.2-mile Pequonnock River Trail that will pass over the Merritt Parkway. The work will connect sections of the trail in north Bridgeport to Trumbull and up into the Pequonnock River Valley.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Connecticut Post.
