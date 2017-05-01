Blasting near Merritt Parkway to stop...

Blasting near Merritt Parkway to stop traffic

Next Story Prev Story
5 hrs ago Read more: Connecticut Post

Blasting near an 82-year old railroad bridge is needed for work on the 16.2-mile Pequonnock River Trail that will pass over the Merritt Parkway. The work will connect sections of the trail in north Bridgeport to Trumbull and up into the Pequonnock River Valley.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Connecticut Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Bridgeport Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Chinese Restaurants (Feb '09) 13 min Samuels Furnace Man 11
Bruce Jenner gets Shaft & Nuts Lopped Off 1 hr Snoop 2
News Support for $15 wage, family/medical leave 3 hr Axelrod Jared Uly... 7
News Sisters Fanny, 7, left, and Kelly Huerta, 3, of... 4 hr tomin cali 1
News Treatments and Remedies to Ease Irritable Bowel... (Sep '09) 11 hr Hector 84
News "Open carry" bill shot down 16 hr Bridge Four 69
News Two charged after fatal Bridgeport stabbing 19 hr America Gentleman... 1
See all Bridgeport Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Bridgeport Forum Now

Bridgeport Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Bridgeport Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Egypt
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Letterman
 

Bridgeport, CT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,915 • Total comments across all topics: 280,719,342

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC