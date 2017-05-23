Beardsley Zoo holds Commissary Grand ...

Beardsley Zoo holds Commissary Grand Opening and Cook Off

Read more: Milford Mirror

Connecticut's Beardsley Zoo, an Association of Zoos and Aquariums accredited facility, continues to enhance its animal welfare methods and infrastructure with the grand opening of its new commissary. To celebrate the commissary opening, the Zoo will host a Commissary Cook Off on Thursday, May 25, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Eight students from the Trumbull High School Culinary Arts Program, under the direction of instructor Chef Craig Voytek, will compete in the cook off.

