Accused girlfriend killer gets time t...

Accused girlfriend killer gets time to decide next move

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: Westport News

Oscar Hernandez, left, with the aid of a translator, faces Judge William Holden in state Superior Court in Bridgeport on Monday. Hernandez, 39, was arraigned on murder and kidnapping charges.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Westport News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Bridgeport Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Two charged after fatal Bridgeport stabbing 1 hr Mars 4
News Derby teens speak out against father's looming ... 2 hr Snoop 3
News Sisters Fanny, 7, left, and Kelly Huerta, 3, of... 2 hr spytheweb 2
Chinese Restaurants (Feb '09) 7 hr Snoop 13
Bruce Jenner gets Shaft & Nuts Lopped Off 11 hr Snoop 2
News Support for $15 wage, family/medical leave 12 hr Axelrod Jared Uly... 7
News Treatments and Remedies to Ease Irritable Bowel... (Sep '09) 20 hr Hector 84
See all Bridgeport Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Bridgeport Forum Now

Bridgeport Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Bridgeport Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Bridgeport, CT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,698 • Total comments across all topics: 280,728,438

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC